News

Exclusive: OnePlus executive hints at more affordable 5G phones coming to India later this year

Mobiles

During an exclusive conversation with BGR.in, Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India hinted that OnePlus would bring more and more “affordable” 5G experience to India consumers. Read to know more..

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau confirmed last year that all OnePlus phones launching hereafter will come with 5G support, because obviously that’s the future. This has been the case since the launch of the OnePlus Nord earlier in 2020. Each and every phone released by OnePlus from the original Nord to the OnePlus 9 series come with 5G capabilities. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is going to be the latest addition to the 5G product lineup. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

During a conversation with BGR.in ahead of the Nord CE 5G launch, Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India hinted that OnePlus would bring more and more “affordable” 5G experience for India consumers in 2021. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G or OnePlus 9R 5G: Which OnePlus phone makes for a better deal?

When asked whether the company plans to launch more affordable 5G phones in India this year after the release of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nakra said, “while we can neither confirm nor deny the same currently, we are committed to bringing the best of cutting-edge technology and meaningful experiences for the community with much to look forward to in the coming year.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 fully leaked: Basic specifications, packaging box design and more

OnePlus-Nord-CE-5G

As for smartphones, OnePlus currently offers two product lineups in the country – flagship OnePlus series (latest one being the OnePlus 9 series) and the Nord series. It is with the Nord series, introduced last year, that OnePlus aims to offer affordable 5G experience. Considering Nakra’s statement, it is safe to say that we could see more affordable Nord smartphones launching in India later this year.

On that note, some reports circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 is in the making and could launch next month in India. Well, the company is yet to confirm the smartphone, and we suggest you take the reports with a pinch of salt until the phone is officially confirmed.

Talking about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nakra told BGR.in that it will pack all the core features of the original OnePlus Nord and more at a much affordable price point. This hints at the Nord CE 5G could launch at a much cheaper price when compared to the original Nord, which comes at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India. The Nord, just a day ahead of the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, seems to be discounted in the country. The smartphone is currently unavailable on all platforms including Amazon and OnePlus store.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2021 3:27 PM IST

