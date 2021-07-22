OnePlus Nord is no longer available in India. BGR.in has learnt that OnePlus Nord was available only till stocks lasted and the phone isn’t up for purchase anymore in the country. This makes sense given the Nord 2 will launch in just a few hours from now and there is the OnePlus Nord CE as well. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 three distinct colour shades revealed ahead of formal debut

OnePlus Nord is listed with the out-of-stock banner on the official OnePlus website. We checked for the phone on Amazon website as well, but it is not listed on the platform anymore. On offline stories as well, the phone seems to have been taken off the shelves. The OnePlus Nord was the first phone launched under the series last year around this time. The upcoming Nord 2 set to launch in the country later today will succeed the original Nord. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 price in India revised hours before launch, tipped to cost under Rs 30,000

Confirmed! OnePlus Nord discontinued in India

The OnePlus Nord was available in three variants in India including the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at Rs 24,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 27,999, and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage at Rs 29,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets upgraded battery, faster charging over original Nord

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer currently offers the OnePlus Nord CE as a replacement for the OnePlus Nord. The Nord CE launched in India last month at a price starting at Rs 22,999. The phone comes in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 22,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999. The base model of the phone seems to be unavailable while the other two versions are up for grabs on Amazon, OnePlus.in and offline stores.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India simply to take on the likes of the soon to be launched Poco F3 GT. Reports suggest that the Nord 2 base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will come at a price of Rs 29,999. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to launch at a price of Rs 34,999. Take this pricing with a pinch of salt and wait for OnePlus to official confirm the Nord 2 price in India later today at the online launch event.