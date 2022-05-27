Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

A recent piece of news suggested that the 2023 due Samsung Galaxy S23 will not come with an Exynos variant. However, the rumor aged quickly as another rumor for the next year’s Samsung flagship reveals that Samsung is working on an Exynos flagship chipset dubbed the Exynos 2300. So, don’t get too excited if you expected only a Snapdragon variant for the next year’s S23. Also Read - Samsung to exit feature phone market in India: Report

Exynos 2300 for the 2023-due Galaxy S23

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a high-end chipset with the model number S5E9935. This is believed to be the Exynos 2300 SoC since the Exynos 2200 has the model number S5E9925. The Samsung phone to use this chipset will likely be the Samsung Galaxy S23. However, it is expected to be just like his year, where only select regions got the Exynos variant, while the rest of the markets received a Snapdragon variant of the S22.

Other than the model number, there's no other detail about the chipset or the Galaxy S23 at the moment.

A lower-end chipset is also in the works, likely for the A & M series devices

Samsung is also reportedly working on a lower-end chipset. The model number of the chipset is S5E8535, however, there’s no information on what’s its marketing name of this chipset.

If we compare it with the Exynos 1280 SoC that has the model number S5E8825, this new chipset with model number S5E8535 could be a lower-end SoC. It may as well be the successor to the Exynos 1280, who knows.

Since only the code numbers of both the chipsets are known, we cannot certainly confirm anything as of now. But at least we know that Samsung’s up to something for its chipsets, and a higher-end and a lower-end SoCs are coming.

Now it remains to be seen, where will the South Korean brand fit these SoCs. The Exynos 2300 will most likely be fitted in the S23, while the lower-end chipset could debut on a mid-range or a budget segment phone like the A and M series devices.