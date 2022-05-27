comscore Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Exynos 2300 Is In Works Likely For The 2023 Due Galaxy S23 Flagship
News

Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Mobiles

Samsung is working on the Exynos 2300 chipset. It will likely debut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship. A lower-end chipset is also in the works for A & M series models.

Samsung-Galaxy-S22-Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22+

A recent piece of news suggested that the 2023 due Samsung Galaxy S23 will not come with an Exynos variant. However, the rumor aged quickly as another rumor for the next year’s Samsung flagship reveals that Samsung is working on an Exynos flagship chipset dubbed the Exynos 2300. So, don’t get too excited if you expected only a Snapdragon variant for the next year’s S23. Also Read - Samsung to exit feature phone market in India: Report

Exynos 2300 for the 2023-due Galaxy S23

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a high-end chipset with the model number S5E9935. This is believed to be the Exynos 2300 SoC since the Exynos 2200 has the model number S5E9925. The Samsung phone to use this chipset will likely be the Samsung Galaxy S23. However, it is expected to be just like his year, where only select regions got the Exynos variant, while the rest of the markets received a Snapdragon variant of the S22. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 renders leaked revealing design and color options

Other than the model number, there’s no other detail about the chipset or the Galaxy S23 at the moment. Also Read - Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

A lower-end chipset is also in the works, likely for the A & M series devices

Samsung is also reportedly working on a lower-end chipset. The model number of the chipset is S5E8535, however, there’s no information on what’s its marketing name of this chipset.

If we compare it with the Exynos 1280 SoC that has the model number S5E8825, this new chipset with model number S5E8535 could be a lower-end SoC. It may as well be the successor to the Exynos 1280, who knows.

Since only the code numbers of both the chipsets are known, we cannot certainly confirm anything as of now. But at least we know that Samsung’s up to something for its chipsets, and a higher-end and a lower-end SoCs are coming.

Now it remains to be seen, where will the South Korean brand fit these SoCs. The Exynos 2300 will most likely be fitted in the S23, while the lower-end chipset could debut on a mid-range or a budget segment phone like the A and M series devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp
How To
How to download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp
Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Mobiles

Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

News

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

News

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Gaming

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Why Twitter investors are suing Elon Musk

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

26 जुलाई से लागू होगी Meta की नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी, भारतीय यूजर्स को मिलेगी एक स्पेशल छूट

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 27 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में क्लेम करें Gun Skins और Costumes

Online Gaming को रेगुलेट करेगी सरकार, टास्क फोर्स का हुआ गठन

Instagram Down: इंस्टाग्राम की सेवाएं ठप, गायब हुए यूजर्स के पोस्ट

Free Fire MAX में अपडेट के बाद ओपन हुआ Moco Store, ग्लू वॉल समेत मिल रहे कई आइटम

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999