comscore First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?
News

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Mobiles

All of the infringing Google devices will be banned to enter the US in 60 days depending on the result of a presidential review.

Google-Pixel-6-1-2

(Image: Google)

The International Trade Commission (ITC) has announced that it has found Google to be in violation of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The ITC has issued Google a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order, to stop manufacturing and shipping products made overseas and imported into the states that infringe on audio equipment manufacturers’ Sonos’ patents. Also Read - Metaverse trend is raging but not everyone is buying into the hype

The ITC has announced that certain Google products infringe one or more claims of US Patent Nos 9,195,258; 10,209,953; 9,219,959; 8,588,949; and 10,439,896. All of the five patents listed here belong to Sonos. The products that infringe on the patents include Nest speakers, Chromecast devices, and Pixel smartphones. Also Read - Google, Android have some harsh comments for Apple’s iMessage 'bullying'

All of the infringing devices will be banned to enter the US in 60 days depending on the result of a presidential review. While the ITC ruling could ban Pixel smartphones and other Google devices in the US, President Biden could also veto the ruling. Google could also escape the ban, by making some changes to its software. Also Read - Google celebrates Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with an animated Doodle

To recall, Sonos back in 2020, sued Google stating that Google took advantage of its partnership with the company to get hold of and use its intellectual property on Google products. At the time, Google denied the claims and countersued Sonos for infringing on its patents.

The patents infringed by Google according to Sonos, allows users to easily set up a that controls home audio systems, the pairing of multiple speakers, the independent volume control of different speakers, and the stereo pairing of speakers.

In a statement to Android Central a Sonos spokesperson stated, “There is a possibility that Google will be able to degrade or eliminate product features in a way that circumvents the importation ban that the ITC has imposed. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience in an attempt to circumvent this importation ban, its products will still infringe many dozens of Sonos patents, its wrongdoing will persist, and the damages owed Sonos will continue to accrue. Alternatively, Google can —as other companies have already done —pay a fair royalty for the technologies it has misappropriated.”

“While we disagree with today’s decision, we will ensure our shared customers have the best experience using our products and do not experience any disruption. We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda told Android Central.

The big news is that the Pixel smartphones are also a part of the limited exclusion order. This means that the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones could soon be made unavailable in the US due to this patent war.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 8:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more
How To
COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more
Crypto coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Photo Gallery

Crypto coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Cryptocurrency coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Photo Gallery

Cryptocurrency coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Mobiles

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details

Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Mobiles

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?
Not everyone has faith in the metaverse: Here s why

Opinions

Not everyone has faith in the metaverse: Here s why
Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'

News

Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'
UPI is down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working [Update: It's back]

Apps

UPI is down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working [Update: It's back]
Google celebrates Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with an animated Doodle

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (10 January): फ्री फायर में आज मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करना है इन्हें हासिल

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इसके फीचर्स और कीमत

Vivo Y33T स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Garena Free Fire में लगी फ्री इनाम की कतार, बिना गेम खेले कर सकते हैं क्लेम

भारतीय सर्वर के लिए जारी लेटेस्ट रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे कई आकर्षक रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?
Mobiles
First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?
Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details
RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Features

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details

News

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details
Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers