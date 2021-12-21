Apple is expected to release the iPhone 13 successor next year, around the fall. If rumours and leaks are to be taken seriously, the next iPhone series will be called the iPhone 14 and include three models. The models consist of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

Rumours have already revealed a lot about the iPhone 14 so far, a new leak brings some new information about the upcoming iPhone series. As per a report coming from Macrumours, the iPhone 14 will bring the camera upgrade that all Apple fans have been waiting for the last few years. Also Read - Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

iPhone 14 camera details leak

The report suggests that the iPhone 14 will ditch the 12-megapixel main sensor for the 48-megapixel sensor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that the 48-megapixel will still output 12-megapixel images after pixel binning but with much better details and colours. However, Kuo adds that there is a possibility that the company might add a “48MP” feature that clicks photos in 48-megapixel resolution. Also Read - Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

While the analyst didn’t reveal the models that will come with a 48-megapixel sensor, we believe it should be the Pro models and not the base model. Reports suggest that the next year, Apple could ditch the mini version and introduce only three models under the 14 series. So, it is likely that the iPhone 14 will continue to come with a 12-megapixel sensor (considering the affordability factor) while the Pro and Pro max could include the new 48-megapixel main sensor.

On the other hand, some other reports suggest that in 2023, with the iPhone 15, Apple will bring a periscope lens.

iPhone 13 comes packed with dual rear cameras and a single sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. On the back panel, the iPhone includes a 12-megapixel dual camera setup.

iPhone SE 3 incoming…

The report doesn’t reveal any further details about the next year’s iPhone 14 series. However, if rumours and leaks making rounds on the internet are to be considered, Apple will introduce the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone SE (2020) successor, in the first half of 2022. No specific timeline has been revealed as of yet.