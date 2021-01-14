Samsung Galaxy A32 5G leaks have been making rounds lately. The 5G smartphone has now been made official as the cheapest 5G phone by the company and with a new design that Samsung seems to have adopted for its 2021 mid-rangers, at least. Read on to know more about the new smartphone. Also Read - Galaxy S20 series India Price becomes cheaper by Rs 15,000 prior to Samsung Galaxy S21 launch

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Features, Specs

Starting with the design, Samsung has decided to follow a different pattern this time for the Galaxy A32 5G. The four rear cameras are arranged vertically but don’t come in a module. They are now placed separately with an LED flash. The main camera stands at 64-megapixel. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: Expectations on Indian pricing, specifications

The front has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and incorporates a waterdrop notch. It comes with an HD+ screen resolution, which is slightly disappointing since most mid-rangers come with a Full HD+ one. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch on Jan 14: How to watch live stream in India and more

The Galaxy A32 5G is powered by an unknown octa-core processor but there are chances there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 series SoC under the hood. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB, all storage options being expandable up to 1TB via a memory card.

The Samsung 5G phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Surround Sound by Dolby Atmos technology, and the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options to choose from.

However, there is no word on the pricing and availability details at the time of writing. But, since it’s a mid-range phone, we expect it to fall under Rs. 30,000. We also don’t know when it will arrive in India.

We will update you once we get more information on this. Hence, stay tuned!