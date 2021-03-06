Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 spotted on Samsung website

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. Leaks on a regular basis have given us a lot of over the last few weeks. With the official launch expected soon, Samsung has now floated the support pages for the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 on its UAE website. No new details emerge this time, apart from Samsung releasing some renders of the devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India release date, more specifications leaked: Here's a look

The Galaxy A52 will be dropping in the 5G flavour in the UAE while the Galaxy A72 is likely to stick to a 4G chip. This confirms the previous leaks, hinting at Samsung likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset for the 4G variants and the Snapdragon 750G chip for the 5G variants. From the official renders, both the phones look no different than the outgoing models – the bezel-less design with a punch-hole camera cutout stays this time.

Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 emerge on Samsung website

Based on Samsung's previous launches, the Galaxy A72 is likely to sit above the Galaxy A52, which itself is likely to sit above the Galaxy A32. However, the 4G and 5G variants could change Samsung's positioning in the market. The Galaxy A52 5G could be pricier this year owing to its 5G support. The Galaxy A72 could be priced closer to the A52 5G, unless Samsung brings a 5G variant to bridge the gap to the Galaxy S20 FE.

In India, however, Samsung is expected to only bring the 4G variants of these phones in a bid to keep the costs under control. Rumours have suggested Samsung sticking to the Snapdragon 720G chip for all the 4G Galaxy A52 and A72 series devices. Compared to the Galaxy A51, these phones could command a higher price tag this year.

The Galaxy A52 is expected to feature a 1080p AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inches. The rear camera system is expected to get a 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera. There is also expected to be a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The battery is said to stick to a 4500mAh unit and may support 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A72, meanwhile, is said to get a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display. The battery capacity is said to be upgraded to a 5000mAh unit while the front camera will use a 32-megapixel sensor.