Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today
News

Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today:

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for 4GB+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy F13

Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today

Samsung’s latest F series smartphone Galaxy F13 is going on sale for the first time in India today. Galaxy F13 will be available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 gets a price of Rs 2,000; now selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone is available in India in two storage variants. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999 in India, the other variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage space costs Rs 12,999. Samsung is also offering launch offers to the interested buyers. Samsung said that consumers using ICICI Bank cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy F13 smartphone. Also Read - Samsung cuts production of TVs, home appliances

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 features thin bezels on the sides and slightly thick bezels at the bottom. It measures 165.4 X 76.9 X 9.3 mm and it weighs just 207 grams. It comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 480 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Also Read - Top phone to buy under Rs 12,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50A and more

Coming to the internals, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM with and up to 128GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further further up to 1TB using a memory card. Talking about the camera, the Galaxy F13 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has an 8MP selfie camera.

On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging technology. Samsung says that its newly launched smartphone features support for adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

  Published Date: June 29, 2022 3:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 29, 2022 4:47 PM IST

