Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch: Check details

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro along with the next generation of foldable smartphones dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and the Galaxy Fold 4 in August. Now ahead of official announcement, 91mobiles has revealed the first official images (allegedly) of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 showcasing its design from the side. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to reportedly have eSIM support

As per the renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have have larger buttons, a more pronounced camera bump, and an overall thicker body compared. The body of the phone looks to be a bit less tapered towards the ends to accommodate the larger battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 emerges on FCC revealing connectivity details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the main display, will be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED panel. This verifies the previous rumor that revealed the secondary display to be slightly bigger. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 tipped to be launched on August 10

In terms of optics, the foldable phone will have unchanged cameras featuring a dual-camera system at the rear. It will have a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Upfront, it will have a 10MP selfie lens.

The most notable upgrade from the predecessor Z Flip 3 will be the chipset. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 5G will come an 8GB of RAM and have 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. This will be improved over the 3,300mAh battery and 15W fast charging support seen on the older iteration.

The foldable phone shipments is likely to reach 27.6 million units in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.9 per cent, a new report has said. Foldable phones will reach a market value of $29 billion in 2025, forecasts the International Data Corporation (IDC). The worldwide shipments of foldable phones, inclusive of both flip and fold form factors, reached a total of 7.1 million units in 2021 — an increase of 264.3 per cent over the 1.9 million units shipped in 2020.

The growth in 2021 can largely be attributed to Samsung’s recent success, as the Korean giant made waves in the market thanks to its newest foldable flagships, the report said. “The recent success of the foldable devices from Samsung has given new life to the category as competitors rush to enter the market,” said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.