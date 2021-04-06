Galaxy S10 Lite gets April 2021 security patch update soon after previous patch roll out

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has likely received this month’s security patch. Samsung updated the S-series smartphone to Android 11 based One UI 3.1 in March and within a couple of weeks the company is now rolling out the April 2021 security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G leaked renders reveal hole-punch display, triple rear cameras

The update first spotted by SamMobile has firmware version G770FXXS4EUC1 and is currently released in Spain and possibly other European regions. As per the report, the update isn't feature-packed as the previous rollout, but at least the Galaxy S10 Lite now joins the rest of its siblings. While there is no detail as to when Samsung might release the latest security patch for S10 Lite users in India, interested folks can still check the update via Settings > Software update.

That said, the company recently pushed out Google's April security patch to its premium lineup- Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 10 series. The OTA update not just bundled the patch for April but brought camera improvements to the Galaxy S21 lineup. Speaking of the Galaxy S10 Lite March 2021 security patch, the OTA update addressed a few issues including the 'Exynos 990 vulnerability,' as per SamMobile.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was introduced in the Indian market last year. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout. The premium phone from Samsung equips the top-end Snapdragon 885 mobile platform, 8GB RAM, 128GB native storage with 1TGB expandable storage support. On the camera front, the phone gets a 48-megapixel triple camera system. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone was launched with Android 10 based One UI 2.0 OS. In terms of backup, it ships with a 4,500mAh battery and include 25W fast charging support. The phone is currently available on e-retail platforms at Rs 36,490.