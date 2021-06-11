Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself on benchmark with RAM this time

A Galaxy S21 FE coming up in a few months wasn’t surprising. In fact, the leak from previous weeks have revealed no surprises at all. This phone was expected to be a watered-down and more economical version of the Galaxy S21 we saw earlier this year. We have seen what the phone looks like, we know what chip will power it, and now we have some confirmation on its RAM capacity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 leaked specs make it look slightly better than Galaxy M42 5G

The Galaxy S21 FE was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench where it was flaunting its chipset as well as RAM capacity. As previous rumours suggested, the Galaxy S21 FE will be using the Snapdragon 888 to power itself instead of the Exynos 2100. The variant spotted here was rocking 8GB RAM as standard, although a more accessible version is expected to come with 6GB RAM.

Galaxy S21 FE seen on benchmarking sites

The listing also reveals Android 11 as the operating system, which is a given thing at this point in time. However, it would have been surprising to see Samsung offering Android 12 by the time it reaches the markets.

A previous leak from Evan Blass showcased the phone in all its glory. The phone resembles the design we first saw on the Galaxy S21 series, complete with its pill-shaped camera housing that fuses into the frame. However, given that this is a budget phone, Samsung could essentially use plastic here as the choice of material instead of a metal frame and glass rear.

The leaked images show the phone coming in new dull green and dull purple colours alongside the usual black and white colours. The S21 FE will lose out on all the dual-tone colour finishes as well as premium touches that the vanilla models enjoy.

The display will be similar to the one on the Galaxy S21 Plus but measure 6.5-inches and use a 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels will be kept to a minimum, but the front camera will sit inside a hole cutout.

Samsung is going with a Qualcomm chip only for this year’s FE installment. This is weird, given that the company is joining hands with AMD to develop its next-generation mobile chipset. AMD has confirmed that it is working with Samsung to develop a custom GPU for its next-generation Exynos chip.