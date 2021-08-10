Galaxy S21 FE inadvertently revealed by Samsung: Here's how it looks like

Samsung has been long-rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 FE as this year’s flagship killer. We have seen a number of rumours regarding it but the latest leak inadvertently comes from Samsung itself. The company was found leaking the smartphone via an ad on Instagram, which was deleted later on. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z foldables: What we saw, what we can expect?

The image gives us a glimpse of the Galaxy S21 FE painted in purple. While there's no confirmation on it being the S21 FE, it more or less resembles the expected design we have seen so far.

Samsung might have revealed the Galaxy S21 FE

The now-deleted Instagram post doesn't fully showcase the said phone but from what we can see, it reaffirms the previous rumours. The Galaxy S21 FE is most likely to come with a protruding rear camera hump, also seen on the Galaxy S21 Plus.

The difference will be in the shades. Unlike the dual-tone finish seen on the expensive Galaxy S21 phones, this one is expected to come in a single colour. It is also expected that the phone will feature a plastic unibody as part of some cost-cutting instead of a combination of a metal frame and glass/plastic back panel.

As per previous rumours, the device is expected to come in a matte finish and have green, purple, and black colour options.

While the new information may hint at a launch that might take place soon, we would have to wait for some time. The phone is expected to launch in October, as opposed to the previously rumoured August launch time.

Plus, it might launch in select markets due to chip shortage. This could also lead the phone to get an Exynos chip instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

As for other details, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 25W fast charging, and improved cameras. It could fall under Rs 50,000, much like its predecessor.