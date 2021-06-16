Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box? 

Samsung is working on the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE and we could see it launching in the next few months, given the number of leaks we have had in the last few weeks. The Galaxy S21 FE will borrow a lot from the regular S21 but is expected to compromise somewhere. Last year’s model compromised with the charger too but this year’s model is getting the faster one. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

Based on leaks from the 3C certification site in China, the Galaxy S21 FE is getting support for the 25W fast charging adapter. The adapter has been certified for use on the Chinese variant but there's no clue about the rest of the market. The charger in question is the same one that has been shipping since the Galaxy Note 10 series devices.

Galaxy S21 FE to get the fast charging treatment

For Samsung fans, getting to see the support for the 25W charger is incredible, given that Samsung has supplied lower-priced phones with the slower 15W charging adapter. That said, what remains to be seen is whether Samsung will supply the charger in the Galaxy S21 FE packaging box or leave it out like its more expensive kins.

Moreover, the 25W charger is considered fast by Samsung standards but when compared to the competition, it falls behind by a massive margin. Rivals such as OnePlus and Xiaomi are pushing the boundaries with regards to fast charging this year. The entire OnePlus 9 series supports a 65W fast charging solution while Xiaomi offers a faster 33W as well as 67W charger on its Mi 11 series.

Of course, both OnePlus and Xiaomi lose out on wireless charging, which Samsung offers as standard on its S series models. Then again, OnePlus brings support for a faster 50W wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro while Samsung sticks to the slower 15W speeds.

Other leaks related to the Galaxy S21 FE include leaked renders as well as some of the specifications. Unlike the S21 series, the FE version will rely on the faster and more efficient Snapdragon 888 chipset. The AMOLED display will stick to the 120Hz refresh rate and measure 6.5-inches. The design is similar to the S21 Plus but it is all made out of plastic.