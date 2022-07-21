comscore Galaxy S23 may feature Samsung's 200MP camera, will take on iPhone 14 Pro
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature new-gen 200 MP camera: Check details

Mobiles

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor uses advanced levels of pixel binning technologies to extract details and light in challenging situations.

Galaxy-S23-Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature new-gen 200 MP camera: Check details (Image: Technizo Concept)

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch and now renowned leaker Ice Universe has claimed that the 200MP camera sensor will also be included in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. “The Moto flagship phone has a 200MP sensor (HP1) and you’re looking at a 4 in 1 photo, 50MP. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also use 200MP, but the relevant sensor has not been announced,” Ice Universe said in a tweet. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only

Apart from Samsung, Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of its next premium smartphone. The device in question is unnamed as of now, but the rumors suggest it to be the long-rumored Motorola Frontier. One of its highlights will be the 200MP camera. Besides Motorola, Xiaomi could also be working on a 200MP phone.

Samsung last year revealed two new camera sensors for smartphones, one of which is a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor and the other one is a stonking 200-megapixel sensor. Also Read – Musk takes U-turn, sells 75 percent of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings to improve cash position

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor uses advanced levels of pixel binning technologies to extract details and light in challenging situations. In fact, Samsung says the sensor can ensure 12.5-megapixel resolution photos in low light. The 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 sensor gets all directional Dual Pixel Pro autofocusing technology.

The sensor can also shoot 8K videos at 30 fps without cropping or downscaling the image resolution, as the sensor can scale it down 50-megapixels to achieve the 8K resolution. As for the 50-megapixel GN5 sensor, Samsung has packed a lot of innovative stuff. “The ISOCELL GN5 is the industry’s first 1.0μm image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology, that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities. This technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0μm pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognize pattern changes in all directions,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual. In the latest “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 12:52 PM IST

