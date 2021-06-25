Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

Samsung is expected to announce its next generation of doling smartphones around August 2021. Leaks have hinted at the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 being the stars of the show this year. While we have only seen CAD renders of these so far, two actual retail posters of both these phones have been leaked on Twitter now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 in pics: First look at the Redmi Note 10S competitor

The poster confirms the new design language hinted by the previous renders. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 get a unique design theme that’s unseen so far on any other Samsung phone this year. Given that the leak is done by noted tipster Evan Blass, we are quite sure this could actually be how these two high-end Samsung phones will end up looking. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 leaked renders show fresh design, flatter display

Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets a bigger outer display

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most changed of the two this time. Unlike the small strip of display on the Galaxy Z Flip, the Flip 3 gets a bigger Moto Razr-esque display alongside the dual cameras but only smaller in size. The poster shows the display being able to show more contents of a text message instead of just icons. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main rear camera sensor, not 108MP

In its folded state, the Galaxy Z Flip Z appears slimmer than the older model. The overall design appears to have the same essence as the Panda Pixel 2. Sadly, there’s other angle of this cutesy flip phone in the other poster.

The other poster, however, has a front seat view to the inside of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There appears to be a massive display stretching to edges with slim bezels and a small cutout for the inside selfie camera. The raised plastic bezels from the Galaxy Z Fold 2 make it to the third-gen model as well.

On the outside, the rear has a simple triple camera arrangement instead of the fancy fused hump from the S21 series. There is some hump to suggest some serious camera hardware strapped to the back of this foldable. What’s fresh is the presence of an S Pen stylus next to the phone, thus confirming Samsung’s idea of making the Fold the next iteration of the Note series.

The S Pen is bigger than the one on the Note 20 series devices but it seems more akin to the S Pen for the S21 Ultra. A “Fold Edition” tag suggests that the pen is designed to work with the softer flexible OLED display that Samsung uses on the Fold series Will this pen also work on the Cover Display? We’ll have to wait for an answer from Samsung.