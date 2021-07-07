comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could launch at August 11 event
Rumours suggest a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite launching alongside the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 folding smartphones. Here’s what we know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Source: Evan Blass

By August 11, Samsung will have had put rumours to rest by revealing its updated lineup of folding smartphones. This year’s Galaxy Unpacked event is said to be all about the folding smartphones instead of the Note series models. So far, leaks regarding a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 have revealed the new designs. However, there’s another one scheduled by the name of Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite. Also Read - iPhone 14 details leak even before the launch of iPhone 13, to bring this crucial feature

Based on a report from The Korean Herald, Samsung is planning a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite for the mass market. This model is supposed to sit under the regular Galaxy Z Flip 3 and will have a price that’s more affordable for the masses. The report does not mention any of the expected specifications or tease the design except for mentioning the unveiling date. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch, more expected at August 11 event

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be Samsung’s mass-market foldable

The regular Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to get a notable design upgrade from the previous model. Instead of the 1.1-inch OLED display on the outside, Samsung is now expected to use a bigger 1.9-inch display. This could display full messages and possibly give basic device controls to users. A new design accommodates this bigger display in a similar fashion to the older Pixel 3 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone arrives in India: Sub-15,000 price and more exciting features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

It is expected that Samsung could either use this new design for its mass-market Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite and rely on a midrange chip to keep prices low; similar to the Motorola Razr 5G. However, we expect Samsung to attain lower prices than what the Razr can achieve.

Another possibility for Samsung is to recycle the design of the Galaxy Z Flip that still sells in India for as low as Rs 72,000. The older design with the smaller outer display could help Samsung achieve a much lower price. There’s a possibility that Samsung could use a 4G chip from Qualcomm as part of its cost-cutting measures.

These are just speculations at the moment and Samsung is yet to unveil anything officially. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be the flagship model for the company this year, replacing the Galaxy Note lineup entirely. Leaks suggest the Fold 3 model will get support for Samsung’s S Pen stylus on its main folding display.

  Published Date: July 7, 2021 9:55 AM IST

