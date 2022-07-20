comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 official press renders leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event 2022
News

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 official press renders leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event 2022: Check details

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support.

Galaxy Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 official press renders leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event 2022

Samsung today confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for Wednesday, August 10 and now Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles has shared few images of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked renders show that its overall design will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year. However, the device will come in three colors, such as beige, grey, and black. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date confirmed for August 10: Check details

The other image shows the Galaxy Z Flip4 in Grey, Purple, Gold and Light Blue. As per report, Z Flip4 will have a 2.1-incher, while the Galaxy Z Flip3’s is a 1.9-inch one. Also Read - Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch date in a cryptic tweet

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the main display, will be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED panel. This verifies the previous rumor that revealed the secondary display to be slightly bigger.

The foldable phone will have unchanged cameras featuring a dual-camera system at the rear. It will have a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Upfront, it will have a 10MP selfie lens.

The most notable upgrade from the predecessor Z Flip 3 will be the chipset. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 5G will come an 8GB of RAM and have 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. This will be improved over the 3,300mAh battery and 15W fast charging support seen on the older iteration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it. Also Read – Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will have upgraded optics over the predecessor. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens as opposed to a 12MP main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with an improved 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it will have a 16MP under-display camera.

The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. It seems that there won’t be any improvement in the battery department. The fast charging speed will also remain unchanged from the predecessor.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 9:44 AM IST

