Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display and 25 sports modes launched in India

Garmin launched the all-new Venu Sq 2 on Thursday in India. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 also comes in the Music Edition allowing users to store 500 songs on the smartwatch.

  • Garmin Venu Sq 2 comes with an AMOLED display supporting multiple watch faces.
  • It has 25 sports modes and several health features including SpO2 monitoring.
  • The smartwatch starts at Rs 27,990 in the country.
Garmin on Thursday launched the Venu Sq 2 smartwatch in India. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a successor to the Venu S1 and brings quite a few improvements. The new model now has an AMOLED display and comes with 25 sports models. There’s also a Music Edition of the smartwatch allowing buyers a variety while purchasing the Venu Sq 2. Also Read - Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Forerunner 255 series launched in India

Garmin Venu Sq 2 price in India, colors, and availability

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 comes in two models — Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition. The former is priced at Rs 27,990 and the Music Edition costs Rs 33,490. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Best gifts for techie and not-so-techie dads

The Venu Sq 2 is available in two color variants, namely, Cool Mint and Shadow Gray.  On the other hand, the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition has Black, French Gray, and Ivory color options. Also Read - Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band with sleep stages, 7-day battery and more launched at Rs 14,990

The non-Music and Music Edition will be available for purchase starting October 28 on Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, and other online stores. The smartwatch will also be sold offline at Garmin stores, Helio Watch, and Croma outlets.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 specifications and features

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 features a similar design to the Venu Sq but has several upgrades. It comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a 320 x 360-pixel resolution. It has a rectangular design with two buttons on the right spine. There’s aluminium casing that offers a premium look to the smartwatch.

It has multiple watch faces that are pre-installed on the smartwatch. Some are available in the Garmin Connect app. The wearable has 25 sports modes which include running, cycling, cardio, swimming, HIIT, Pilates workouts, and more.

The Garmin Connect app also has pre-loaded workout modes and users can also create their own exercises. With the help of the workouts in the app, a user can make 1600 exercises and download them on the watch.

It also comes with health features such as a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor, stress tracker, and more. It also has a sleep tracker to check detailed sleep data.

The Music Edition of the smartwatch allows users to store up to 500 songs on the smartwatch via apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. Garmin claims that the smartwatch will offer up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 2:19 PM IST
