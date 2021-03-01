Gionee Max Pro with 3GB RAM launched: Price in India, specifications

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Gionee has launched a new entry-level smartphone, dubbed Gionee Max Pro in India. Key features of the device include a 6.52-inch display, 3GB of RAM, Unisoc 9863A SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. The device will be made available in three colour options: Blue, Black and Red. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Gionee Max Pro: Price in India

Gionee Max Pro has been launched as a Flipkart exclusive priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The device will be made available starting March 8. Also Read - Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria

Gionee Max Pro: Specifications

Gionee Max Pro sports a 2.5D curved 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the affordable octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC paired with a PowerVR IMG8322 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with a custom skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging via a cable. Also Read - Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

It features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side and comes with facial recognition, using the front camera. The device sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include 4gB LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroUSB port for charging and data transfer. The phone features a polycarbonate body and weighs 212 grams.