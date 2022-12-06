comscore Google releases new features for Pixel users including Clear Calling, Fitbit Sleep Profile and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Android Calling Features Sleep Pixel Devices Fitbit
News

Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including Live translate in more languages

Mobiles

With a Pixel 6 or newer, Recorder now recognises and labels each speaker when a user records and transcribes an English conversation.

Highlights

  • Google has also rolled out breathe easier with cough and snore detection features for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
  • Digital car key can now be shared with friends and family who need access to their vehicles.
  • With a Pixel 6 or newer, Recorder now recognises and labels each speaker when a user records and transcribes an English conversation.
Untitled design - 2022-12-06T191645.708

Tech giant Google has started rolling out new features for Pixel devices, including new security and privacy settings. The tech giant rolled out VPN by Google One for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at no extra cost, to protect users’ online activity, the company said in a blogpost on Monday. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Google Pixel devices get new features

Users can now review their security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect their phones, accounts and passwords. Also Read - Google's biggest Pixel Feature Drop arrives with free VPN, clear calling, and recorder labels

Google also rolled out the ‘Clear calling’ feature to Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which enhances the other caller’s voice and reduces their background noise, with the help of a Tensor G2 chip. Also Read - Google is shutting down Duplex on Web: Here’s what happens now

With a Pixel 6 or newer, Recorder now recognises and labels each speaker when a user records and transcribes an English conversation. It also inserts line breaks when the speaker changes.

Additionally, users can also quickly re-label speakers with their names after the recording is finished.

The Fitbit Sleep Profile feature rolled out to Pixel Watch, which gives tips for better rest.

“Wear your Pixel Watch to bed for at least 14 nights each month, and you’ll see your results on the first day of the following month,” the company said.

Breathe easier with cough and snore detection features rolled out to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. With these features, Pixel can help users to understand what affects their sleep, like coughing and snoring activity during the night.

Digital car key, a feature that allows users to lock, unlock and start a compatible car using just their phone, can now be shared with friends and family who need access to their vehicle.

Live Translate feature can now translate texts in the messaging applications into five more languages: Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese and Danish.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 7:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 21 new emojis
Apps
WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 21 new emojis
Nothing sold over million products so far

Mobiles

Nothing sold over million products so far

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

News

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Airtel rolls out 'World Pass' with unlimited calling, daily data and more

Telecom

Airtel rolls out 'World Pass' with unlimited calling, daily data and more

Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

News

Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

UPI transactions sees a growth of 650 percent in rural, urban areas

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022