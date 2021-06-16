Google announces six new Android features, which will roll out this year

Google today announced six new features, which will be made available to all Android users soon. This announcement was similar to the recent Pixel feature drop, where Google announced a bunch of features that will be made available to Pixel users later this year. Here we will be taking a look at all of the new features Google announced for Android today. Also Read - Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced: Agent 47 is missing

Earthquake Alerts System

Google has already started rolling out its new Android Earthquake Alerts System globally. With this feature people in affected areas will be able to get earthquake alerts seconds before an earthquake hits, helping them get prepared. The feature has been tested in New Zealand and Greece. The company states that the launch of the feature is being prioritised in countries with higher earthquake risks.

Also Read - UEFA Euro 2020: Colourful Google Doodle kicks off European Football Championship

Star mark SMSes

Google will be rolling out a new feature for its Messages app, which would allow users to star messages they want to read later. After the feature rolls out, users will be able to tap and hold on the message, and then pick the star to mark the message. The marked message will then be available in the Starred category.

Contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions

Google has started rolling out Contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions in its Gboard beta from today. This feature from the text written in English, Spanish and Portuguese will suggest users the perfect emoji combination to what they wrote. The feature will start rolling out to the stable version of the app later this summer for devices running Android 6 and above.

Google Assistant improvements

Google Assistant will now be able to take its users directly into apps to specific pages. For example you can say “Hey Google pay my Vi bill on GPay” and it would open the GPay with the payments page for Vi open. For a full list of shortcuts say “Hey Google, shortcuts.”

Gaze detection for Voice Access

Voice Access allows its users to quickly access their phone and navigate applications with their voice. Gaze detection is currently in beta and allows the users to instruct Voice Access to work only when they are looking at the display.

Android Auto improvements

Google has started rolling out a new update for Android Auto, which makes the experience much more customisable. Users can now personalise their launcher and manually set dark mode. The setup process has also been made faster and browsing content has been made simpler with a tab system. EV charging, parking, and navigation apps are now available to use. Users can also read and send new messages directly from WhatsApp and Messages.