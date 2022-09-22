Google has officially announced that it will launch Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India soon. The much-awaited Pixel phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Google made the official announcement on Twitter, however, the India launch date is yet to be confirmed. It is expected that the smartphones will debut in India on the same date as the global launch, i.e. October 7. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro to be available for pre-booking starting October 6; alleged teaser appears on Flipkart

Google had stopped launching its mainstream Pixel phones in India. The last one that the company launched in India was Pixel 3XL.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro expected specifications, features

The official Flipkart teaser has confirmed that the smartphones will be powered by the second generation of Tensor G2 chipset. Google has also confirmed that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

According to Google, the upcoming in-house chipset will offer personalised features for security, videos, photos and speech recognition.

In terms of colours, Google Pixel 7 will come in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colour variants. The Pro model will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colour variants.

For the unversed, Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. The smartphone might feature a 10MP front-facing camera.

Pixel 7, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED display and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera.