Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions

Do you remember Android Jelly Bean? Yes, the version of Android which dominated most Samsung and other Android phones in 2012. After nine glorious years of being supported by Google, the OS is finally getting dropped from the Play Services support. All smartphones running on Android version 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 will get their last Play updates in August 2021.

Google says that reason behind dropping support for Android Jelly Bean is low active userbase and the age. Based on Google's data, there are only a total of 1 percent of all active Android devices in the world running on Jelly Bean. With such a lesser percentage of users, developers have to spend more time adjusting the latest updates from newer Android versions.

Hence, it is easier for Google to drop support for a platform that's less in use by the masses.

No more Play for Android Jelly Bean

“…we are deprecating support for JB in future releases of Google Play services. For devices running JB, Google will no longer update the Play Services APK beyond version 21.30.99, scheduled for the end of August 2021,” says Google on its blog.

Hence, until the next Play Update comes after version 21.30.99, those using an Android phone running on either 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3 versions of Jelly Bean can continue to use app normally on their handsets. Once a newer update comes, most newer apps may not be supported.

Now, it is most likely that most users having an Android phone with Jelly Bean only use it as a secondary phone. However, if you have held on to your old and trusty Android phone as your main phone that happens to run on Jelly Bean, it is recommended you upgrade to a newer one.

On the other hand, Google is busy polishing Android 12 at the moment before its expected release in September 2021. Android 12 comes in two flavours this year: a simple no-frills version for all phones, and a Material You version for the Pixel devices. The Pixel version gets major design updates all around, including fancy new widgets and a radical control panel. There are a couple of privacy improvement upgrades as well, including a privacy indicator similar to iOS 14.