comscore Google is working on a new phone dubbed "Pixel G10"
News

Google is reportedly working on the "Pixel G10" that has the same specs as the Pixel 7 Pro

Mobiles

Google is reportedly working on a new Pixel smartphone that has near identical specs to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It is said to be a prototype phone.

Highlights

  • Google is working on a new Pixel phone that has similar specs as the Pixel 7 Pro.
  • It is codenamed "G10" and could be a prototype model.
  • This device may not launch as it could be a buildup model for the next-gen Pixel.
Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google recently launched the Pixel 7 series in India including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Both devices come with competitive pricing, making users pick the Pixels instead of the phones from the competition. While this year’s Pixel devices are out, a fresh leak has revealed a new device codenamed “G10,” which has the exact same form factor as the Pixel 7 Pro. The device could be a prototype model. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 get restocked in India and are up for sale: Check price, offers

Google Pixel G10 could be a prototype model that may never release

According to Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles), Google is working on a new Pixel smartphone that has the codename “G10”. The Google Pixel G10 is tipped to come with the same form factor as the Pixel 7 Pro –  55mm in height and 71mm in width. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock on first day of Flipkart sale

The device is said to have a 6.7-inch display similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, again. The screen will have a 2K resolution of 1440 x  3120 pixels. The display on this unreleased Pixel phone is reported to be made by BOE. It is also said to have Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro quick review: A photography maverick

The G10 appears to have a lot of similarities to the Pixel 7 Pro and it could be because it is a prototype phone. An early prototype model for testing Google’s upcoming Pixel phone.

Although Google has already released two Pixel 7 models, there are two more phones in the news codenamed “Felix” and “Lynx”. Also, recently Amazon revealed that the Google Pixel 7a is arriving soon. The 7a won’t be a single phone, but rather a family, with at least two models. No further details are known.

In India, Google, as of now, has two solid models in the premium range. There’s the Google Pixel 7 priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro costing Rs 84,999. Both are powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

In addition to this, earlier, Google released the Pixel 6a, which is now available for under Rs 35,000.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 4:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 26, 2022 4:18 PM IST
