Google recently launched the Pixel 7 series in India including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Both devices come with competitive pricing, making users pick the Pixels instead of the phones from the competition. While this year's Pixel devices are out, a fresh leak has revealed a new device codenamed "G10," which has the exact same form factor as the Pixel 7 Pro. The device could be a prototype model.

Google Pixel G10 could be a prototype model that may never release

According to Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles), Google is working on a new Pixel smartphone that has the codename "G10". The Google Pixel G10 is tipped to come with the same form factor as the Pixel 7 Pro – 55mm in height and 71mm in width.

The device is said to have a 6.7-inch display similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, again. The screen will have a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The display on this unreleased Pixel phone is reported to be made by BOE. It is also said to have Qualcomm's Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

The G10 appears to have a lot of similarities to the Pixel 7 Pro and it could be because it is a prototype phone. An early prototype model for testing Google’s upcoming Pixel phone.

Although Google has already released two Pixel 7 models, there are two more phones in the news codenamed “Felix” and “Lynx”. Also, recently Amazon revealed that the Google Pixel 7a is arriving soon. The 7a won’t be a single phone, but rather a family, with at least two models. No further details are known.

In India, Google, as of now, has two solid models in the premium range. There’s the Google Pixel 7 priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro costing Rs 84,999. Both are powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

In addition to this, earlier, Google released the Pixel 6a, which is now available for under Rs 35,000.