Google Phone gets caller ID announcement feature, similar to iOS

Google is rolling out a new feature for its Phone app that announces the caller's name when the phone rings according to a report by 9to5Google. This feature allows users to manually set the app to announce the caller ID every time the phone rings or when the phone is connected to a headset or never.

To recall, Apple has offered a similar feature with its iOS operating system for some time now. People with iPhones find this feature very useful, considering they get to know who is calling even before they get a look at the phone's display.

Caller ID announcements is also a handy accessibility feature for people with visual disabilities.

How to enable the caller ID announcement feature

If you have received the update for the Google Phone app then you can enable the “Announce caller ID” feature by following the given steps.

Open the Google Phone app.

Go in to the app Settings.

Tap on the “Announce caller ID” tab.

Choose how you want to activate the feature: Always, Only when using a headset, or Never.

Now according to your setting, the device will announce the caller ID while the phone is ringing.

In other news, Google during its I/O 2021 developers conference released the first public beta of its latest Android 12 operating system. The new mobile operating comes with multiple new features, a new design language and more. With this operating system, the company has completely revamped the visual design language, making this the biggest visual change in the Android operating system user interface since Android 5.0 Lollipop. The company will release the final build of Android 12 later this year.