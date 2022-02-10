comscore Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL receive their final software update
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL receive their final software update

Google had promised updates till October 2021 only, but decided to roll out one more update to Android 12 and a final security patch.

Google has rolled out the final update for its two Pixel phones: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. For the unversed, Google had promised updates till October 2021 only, but decided to roll out one more update to Android 12 and a final security patch. After this, the two Pixel phones are no longer eligible for future software updates and security patches. Also Read - Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

As reported by 9to5Google, Google released a small update for the Pixel 3 lineup last month. This update was to fix an emergency calling-Microsoft Teams issue. The report reveals that the latest update comes with two builds: version number SP1A.210812.016.B1 for Australian carriers, and SP1A.210812.016.C1 for other variants. Also Read - Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

Launched back in 2018, Google Pixel 3 series models were one of the last models to be launched in India. The company did launch Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL, but they never made it to the Indian shores. As per the company, these phones could not make it to all markets “due to various factors including global demand-supply issues”. However, the company has plans to launch future Pixel handsets in more countries. Also Read - Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do

VICE author Aaron Gordon published an editorial last month where he mentioned that Google believes that giving three years of updates still gives a great experience. As per a statement by Google in the editorial, “We find that three years of security and OS updates still provides users with a great experience for their device.”

The company further revealed its plans to expand this window to at least 5 years, starting with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. As per the statement, “We build Pixel phones to get better over time with software and feature updates, so starting with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixels will now receive security updates for at least 5 years. Users will still get at least 3 years of OS updates, after which we’re committing to ensure that Pixels will stay up-to-date and secure. The frequency and categories of updates will depend on the capabilities and needs of the hardware.”

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 9:21 AM IST

Best Sellers