Google has rolled out the final update for its two Pixel phones: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. For the unversed, Google had promised updates till October 2021 only, but decided to roll out one more update to Android 12 and a final security patch. After this, the two Pixel phones are no longer eligible for future software updates and security patches.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google released a small update for the Pixel 3 lineup last month. This update was to fix an emergency calling-Microsoft Teams issue. The report reveals that the latest update comes with two builds: version number SP1A.210812.016.B1 for Australian carriers, and SP1A.210812.016.C1 for other variants.

Launched back in 2018, Google Pixel 3 series models were one of the last models to be launched in India. The company did launch Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL, but they never made it to the Indian shores. As per the company, these phones could not make it to all markets "due to various factors including global demand-supply issues". However, the company has plans to launch future Pixel handsets in more countries.

VICE author Aaron Gordon published an editorial last month where he mentioned that Google believes that giving three years of updates still gives a great experience. As per a statement by Google in the editorial, “We find that three years of security and OS updates still provides users with a great experience for their device.”

The company further revealed its plans to expand this window to at least 5 years, starting with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. As per the statement, “We build Pixel phones to get better over time with software and feature updates, so starting with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixels will now receive security updates for at least 5 years. Users will still get at least 3 years of OS updates, after which we’re committing to ensure that Pixels will stay up-to-date and secure. The frequency and categories of updates will depend on the capabilities and needs of the hardware.”