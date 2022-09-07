comscore Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL receive final Android update
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL receive final Android update

Mobiles

The latest Android 12 update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL comes much later than what Google promised four months ago.

pixel3axl

Google is now rolling the one final update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones that came over three years back. The first Pixel ‘a’ series has hit the end of the road with the last Android 12 update. The original cut-off timeline for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was May 2022 for guaranteed Android version and security updates, but this Android 12 update arrives as the one more release after that timeline. Also Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

The latest Android 12 update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL comes much later than what Google promised four months ago. It said the final update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL would arrive sometime in July, but that did not happen. Although Google did roll out a minor update bringing VoLTE roaming support in June. The update also did not upgrade the security patch, but the Android 12 update will likely bring the latest security patch for the Pixel 3a series. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

Pixel 3a series update

The new release will change the firmware version from SP2A.220505.006 to SP2A.220505.008. While the new software will be available automatically to all Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL units in a graded manner, you can flash the factory image available on the Google website if you cannot wait. Also Read - Android 12 Beta First Impressions: Google finally delivers

Google Pixel 3a series is the company’s first mid-range smartphone that helped the company bring the Pixel phones to the mainstream. The biggest selling point of the Pixel 3a series was its camera, which was the same as the more powerful and more expensive Pixel 3 series. The Pixel 3a has a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both of which garnered positive response for their ability to click high-quality photos. Powering the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the time of launch, the Pixel 3a series ran Android 9 Pie.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 1:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2022 1:39 PM IST
