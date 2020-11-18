Google has launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Google Pixel 4A and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Display and Design-The Google Pixel 4A features a Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole with a screen resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch along with a resolution of Super Retina XDR. The Google Pixel 4A weighs 143g and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip. The Google Pixel 4A is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Google Pixel 4A is based on its different variants. Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.29999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Google Pixel 4A has 8MP wide-angle selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Google Pixel 4A is powered by 3140 mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of Magsafe Wireless Charging . The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS 14.