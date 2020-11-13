Google Pixel 4A vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison with Specs | BGR India

Google has launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Google Pixel 4A and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Display and Design-The Google Pixel 4A features a Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole with a screen resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. The Google Pixel 4A weighs 143g and the OnePlus 8T measures 188 g. Also Read - Google Nest thermostat launched with new design at $129

Specifications-Under the hood, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Google Pixel 4A is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8T also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

Price-The price range of Google Pixel 4A is based on its different variants. Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.29999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Google Pixel 4A has 8-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Google Pixel 4A is powered by 3140 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 Android 11.