Google has launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Google Pixel 4A and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Google Pixel 4A features a Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole with a screen resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Google Pixel 4A weighs 143g and the Oppo Reno4 Pro measures 161g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Google Pixel 4A is available in 2 variants. The Oppo Reno4 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Google Pixel 4A is based on its different variants. Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.29999. The price of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera whereas, Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera. On the front the Google Pixel 4A has 8-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 32MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Google Pixel 4A is powered by 3140 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10. The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.