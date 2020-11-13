Google has launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Google Pixel 4A and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Check Out Comparison with Specs, Camera Features, and Price

Display and Design-The Google Pixel 4A features a Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole with a screen resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Google Pixel 4A weighs 143g and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Google Pixel 4A is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Google Pixel 4A is based on its different variants. Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.29999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Google Pixel 4A has 8-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Google Pixel 4A is powered by 3140 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.