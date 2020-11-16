Google has launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Google Pixel 4A and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Google Pixel 4A features a Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole with a screen resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The Google Pixel 4A weighs 143g and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Google Pixel 4A is available in single variant. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Google Pixel 4A is based on its different variants. Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.29999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Google Pixel 4A has 8-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Google Pixel 4A is powered by 3140 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q).