Intro-Google has launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X50 5G smartphone recently. The Vivo X50 5G is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Google Pixel 4A and Vivo X50 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Check Out Comparison with Specs, Camera Features, and Price

Display and Design-The Google Pixel 4A features a Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole with a screen resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G comes with a 6.56 inch along with a resolution of 2376×1080. The Google Pixel 4A weighs WEIGHT-143g and the Vivo X50 5G measures 174.5g. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Here's Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Google Pixel 4A is available in 2 variants. The Vivo X50 5G also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A vs OnePlus 8T - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Google Pixel 4A is based on its different variants. Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.29999. The price of Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera whereas, Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera 13-megapixel professional portrait lens 8-megapixel wide-angle lens 5 million pixel macro camera main camera. On the front the Google Pixel 4A has SECONDARY-1 main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G has a 32 million pixels front camera.

Battery -The battery of Google Pixel 4A is powered by 3140 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10. The Vivo X50 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0.