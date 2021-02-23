comscore Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual rear cameras
Google Pixel 5a new leaks appear: Same design as Pixel 4a with certain visible upgrades

The latest Pixel 5a renders show a familiar design in a bigger size. A dual rear camera seems to be the only visible upgrade this year.

Not long ago, some Pixel 5a leaks showed up with a weird new design inspired by the older Pixel 4 from 2019. While we assumed some biometric upgrades for the Pixel 5a, the latest bunch of leaks have dismissed all of that. It seems Google found a winning formula with this year’s Pixel 4a series and might stick to its basics for the next-gen Pixel 5a. Yeah, the Pixel 5a leaks don’t distinguish the new model from the current-gen Pixel 4a 5G. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

The renders shared by Internet’s reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks, show a repurposed Pixel 4a 5G as the Pixel 5a. The successor to the Pixel 4a is said to get bigger and more cameras, but the resultant product isn’t much different front the Pixel 4a 5G that launched internationally. Also Read - Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Pixel 5a renders released: Is there anything new?

To be honest, we are struggling to find the differences in the Pixel 5a renders when compared to the Pixel 4a 5G. The basic design is the same, complete with a single punch-hole cutout for the front camera and fairly slim bezels. The chin is still thick, which justifies Google’s intentions of keeping the price low. Also Read - Android 12 developer preview: Widgets improvement, Emergency SOS, Nearby Share features for Wi-Fi sharing more

Google Pixel 5a

Source: Voice

Google is retaining the 6.2-inch OLED display from the Pixel 4a 5G. However, Steve says the phone will grow in dimensions slightly. In the words of Steve, “apart from its 2.3mm more in height, its 0.8mm less in width and 0.6mm more in thickness and its power button design, the Pixel 5a is the exact copy of the Pixel 4a 5G.”

A unibody design is confirmed, which hints at plastic unibody construction coming from the Pixel 4a series. The capacitive fingerprint sensor stays on the rear while the rear camera gains two new sensors. Steve says the Pixel 5a might borrow the secondary ultrawide camera from the Pixel 4a 5G. Sadly, details about the camera sensors are still unknown.

The renders also show a 3.5mm headphone jack present on the Pixel 5a. A dual stereo speaker setup is also said to be present on this budget Google phone.

Given that Google usually launches the “a” series Pixel devices around July, we could be seeing a lot more in the months to come (Google is terrible at keeping secrets for its Pixel devices). Will the Pixel 5a get the 5G upgrade this year? Could Google end up targeting the OnePlus Nord with an even cheaper price this time? Will we see newer cameras, or software tricks on the new Pixel 5a this time?

  Published Date: February 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Best Sellers