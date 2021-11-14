Google has reportedly added heart rate tracking and respiratory tracking features to its newly launched Pixel 6 via the Google Fit app. The features were already available for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a users. Since the rollout is underway, the feature might not be available for some Pixel 6 users yet. In addition to that, some Pixel 6 users have also reported that the “Magic Eraser” tool has been removed from the latest Google Photos update. Also Read - Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

As per a report by 9to5Google, the Google Fit app uses the phone’s camera to measure the heart rate and respiratory rate of the user. According to Google, this feature is not for “medical use” and it is still working on the feature to fine-tune it. The report revealed that the feature showed accurate results that matched Fitbit tracker results but in a “well-lit area”. This reading was off in a darker room by almost 30 beats per minute. Also Read - Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?

Additionally, it has also been reported that the Magic Eraser tool has been removed from the latest update of Google Photos on Google Pixel 6. For the unversed, the Magic Eraser tool is used to remove unwanted objects from an image. An Android Central report has also revealed that the said feature has been removed from the Google Photos app version 5.67 rolled out for Pixel 6. However, this update has been stopped for a while, hence if you have not updated your app yet, chances are, you still have the Magic Eraser feature on your Pixel 6 handset.

According to a statement by Google’s Alex Moriconi to The Verge, Google has identified an issue in the early roll out of its latest Photos update. The company has assured that it will soon provide a fix for it.

Notably, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not available in India. Pixel 6 series is the company-first to ship with Google-designed Tensor chipset. The custom chip would be able to take real-time captions, translation, make photos less blurry, remove unwanted subject from the background automatically with its machine learning capability. Using the chip, the phone can ‘act as an Interpreter’ in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, or Spanish, even when the device is offline.