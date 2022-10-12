Google launched the Pixel 7 series last week and it brings several new improvements along with some interesting software features. Some of the features such as Clear Calling, Guided Frame, and others were considered exclusive to the new smartphones, however, it appears that that’s not the case. Google has revealed that some of such features that are on the Pixel 7 series will also arrive in the Pixel 6 phones. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Google Pixel 6a is selling at a discount of more than Rs 10,000

Google has confirmed to PhoneArena that some of the Pixel 7 features will be arriving on the Pixel 6 series in future updates. Some of these features are said to make use of the Tensor chipset which is present in the latest Pixel 7. Also Read - Google will offer VPN services for free to let Pixel 7 users stay anonymous on web

The Google Pixel 6 series including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a also has a Tensor chipset inside. Owing to this, Google will be rolling out an update offering these features to the older Pixel 6 series of phones. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Now, what are the major features that you will be seeing in the Pixel 6 series?

Firstly, the Clear Calling feature, which improves the quality of the call by removing the background noise, will be coming to the Pixel 6 phones. This feature works like how it works in Google Meet, offering clear audio while on a call.

One of the major features that may help if someone is visually impaired is also coming to Pixel 6 phones. The Guided Frame on the Pixel 7 series allows people with low vision or without vision to take selfies. This feature will be coming to all Tensor-powered Pixel phones, which means the Pixel 6 lineup will also be getting it.

In addition to these, Real Tone, a feature that is claimed to offer accurate colors in pictures will also be pushed to the older Pixels with Tensor-chipset. Furthermore, ‘At A Glance’ and ‘Audio Message Transcription’ features are also coming to the Pixel 6 series.