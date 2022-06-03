Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

When Google had launched its Pixel 6 series smartphones, which includes the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro, in October last year, the two smartphones were available in a handful of countries. At the time, the company had cited supply shortage as a reason for not launching the phone in India, China, some European countries and the Middle East. But now, the two phones are available for purchase on Amazon India. Also Read - How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones, Use Power button instead

While the Pixel 6 Pro is available at price of Rs 71,950 while the Pixel 6 is available at a price of Rs 44,580 in India. Globally, Pixel 6 was launched at a starting price of $599 (Rs 46,449 approximately) while the Pixel 6 Pro was launched at a starting price of $899 (Rs 69,712 approximately).

It is worth noting that while the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are available for purchase in India, Google hasn't official launched the two phones in India yet.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications

The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 11.1MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 5,003mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging technologies. For connectivity, it has a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G connectivity. The phone comes in White, Sunny and Black colour variants.

Google Pixel 6 specifications

The Pixel 6, on the other hand, sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 6 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 4,614mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging technologies. For connectivity, it has a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G connectivity. The phone comes in Seafoam, Coral and Black colour variants.