Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro first look: The upcoming Pixels look weirdly promising

Google Pixel 6 series are coming, and they look just so weird yet promising. Sounds weird, right? Well, that’s exactly one would feel seeing the latest set to renders of the alleged Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. That’s right, there are two Pixels coming soon it seems. The tech giant, however, hasn’t revealed the two upcoming Pixels yet. But, we do expect, Google to do how typical it is and confirm the phones way ahead of the official release. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

If rumours are considered the Google Pixel 6 series will see the day’s light at Google I/O event scheduled to kick off on May 18. Ahead of the official release, reliable and popular tipster Jon Prosser revealed a YouTube video that reveals the complete design of the upcoming Pixel 6 as well as the Pixel 6 Pro. This time Google is doing away with the XL moniker. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to come with new design, front camera changes, Pixel 5a launch date leaked

Over the years, we have seen Google opting for mundane design for its Pixels but the scenario appears to be different this year. As per the renders leaked by Prosser, the Pixel 6 series will include a massive camera bump.

The renders show the Pixel 6 to be slightly compact while the Pro model appears to be larger. The new leak hasn’t revealed much of the specifications of the new Pixels. So, we will need to wait for Google to reveal that.

Both Pixel 6 series models appear with a massive camera bump at the rear panel, something that we have never seen on a Pixel device before. As per the renders, the vanilla model will pack two image sensors at the back while the Pixel 6 Pro appears with three cameras at the back panel. While we are unsure of the sensors on the upcoming Pixels, we do expect Google to upgrade the cameras just like the design.

Looks like Google is seemingly doing away with boring colours as well. Ones that appear in the renders show an orange colour band at the top of the back panel. Followed by a black band that includes the sensors and then it’s all white paint there. Right in the middle sits a G logo as usual.

Both Pixels appear with a punch hole cutout for the single selfie sensor to sit just like we have seen on several Samsung phones. The bezels also look much slimmer than even before and we do expect the phones to include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google hasn’t yet confirmed the phones or when they will release. Rumours, however, suggest that the upcoming Pixel 6 series could release during Google’s I/O virtual event set to begin from May 18.