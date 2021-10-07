Pixel 6 series Launch Date, Specifications, Price: Google announced to launch of the Pixel 6 series on October 19 earlier this week. The smartphone series will include two phones, namely the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. A lot about the specifications and features have already been revealed about the Pixel 6 series so far, and now the price has also been tipped too. Also Read - Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

As per the latest report, a German retailer has revealed the pricing of the Pixel 6 series ahead of the official release. The website also revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming flagship Pixel series. The Pixel 6 series will be released in select markets, which doesn't include India.

Pixel 6 series price, specifications (expected)

As per the retailer, the Google Pixel 6 series will launch at a price starting at $649. The vanilla variant is said to arrive in one variant packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Some of the other specs of the smartphone are said to include a 6.4-inch screen, a 50-megapixel primary lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The listing also revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming flagship devices. The Pixel 6 is tipped to include a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera. The Pro model, on the other hand, is said to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto camera sensor with support for 4x zoom.

As per the retailer, on the front, the Pixel 6 will include an 8-megapixel sensor, whereas the Pro model will include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor. The report also revealed that the primary camera will support 4K video @ 60fps with a maximum zoom level of 7X.

Some of the other key specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro – the top-end model of the series – are tipped to be screen resolution of 1,440×3,120 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, a Tensor chipset paired with Mali-G78 GPU, and up to 512GB of internal storage.