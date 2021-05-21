Google Pixel 6 Pro alleged renders have appeared on the internet again. The renders leaked by the popular tipster OnLeaks reveal ‘comprehensive’ details about the upcoming Pixel smartphone. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro first look: The upcoming Pixels look weirdly promising

As per the leaked renders, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with a much tall form factor as compared to the previous iteration. The phone as shown on the renders could offer a 6.67-inch curved display. Moreover, the phone could be seen featuring a triple rear camera setup, a first on a Pixel phone. Apparently, the tipster created the renders in collaboration with tech publication Digit. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

OneLeaks cites that the upcoming Pixel flagship phone will have a 6.67-inch display and get high refresh rate support. From what we can see in the renders, the alleged Pixel 6 Pro has thick bezels at the bottom and a tiny punch-hole cutout at the centre of the display. The phone is expected to come with an optical in-display fingerprint reader. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to come with new design, front camera changes, Pixel 5a launch date leaked



On the rear side, a trio camera setup could be seen stacked horizontally with a bright orange accent above it, and the Google logo placed at the centre. Reports suggest that the phone might get a wide lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope-style telephoto lens as well. The supposed Pixel 6 Pro will measure around 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm, and 11.5 millimetres thickness, as per the report. The device is further tipped to offer dual stereo speakers and support wireless charging.

If we are to believe these renders, then the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will receive a massive upgrade on the design and camera front. In addition, the rumour mill has suggested the phones to equip Google’s very own silicon chip, allegedly named Whitechapel system-on-chip. While Google is tight-lipped about its upcoming flagship, reports predict that the Mountain View tech giant could likely ditch the ‘XL’ moniker due to the shift to higher-end hardware. Leaks in the past have suggested the Google Pixel 6 Pro to feature a 50MP Sony sensor and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. There’s no definite word as to when the Pixel 6 lineup will debut, but we expect Google to follow a similar launch timeline for the upcoming flagships this year.