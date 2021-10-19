Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will finally be unwrapped at the Pixel Fall launch event on Tuesday. The launch of the new flagship lineup is scheduled at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST), just a day following Apple Unleashed event where the tech giant showcased its redesigned MacBook Pro lineup, and AirPods 3. The new Pixel series will be the first from the company to feature a new design language, the in-house silicon, and likely show camera prowess like the previous iteration. Here’s how to catch the action of the Pixel 6 launch event online. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Pixel 6 global launch event: When and where to watch the virtual launch event

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6 launch event will happen late evening today. Google has given two options for its viewers to watch the debut of its flagship lineup. The phone launch event will stream live on the dedicated Pixel event or you can click on this YouTube link that we have embedded below. Google has put a spacebar on the fall event page that can change "moods" corresponding to different colours of Android 12.

Pixel Fall launch event: What to expect?

Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro will make their debut at the October 19 launch event. While we are yet to learn the entire spec of the new Pixel series, Google has provided a sneak peek at the new lineup design and internals for its fan base. The tech giant has confirmed that the phones will equip a proprietary Tensor chip that will include a dedicated Tensor Processing Unit which means machine learning and AI are on the house again. The chip is expected to provide improvements to photography and bring an array of new camera features to the table.

The biggest change this year on the Pixel lineup would be the unique dual colour palette and ‘squircle camera bump.’ The Pixel 6 series will ship with the latest Android 12 OS right out of the box. As for the rest of the aspects, the rumour mill indicates that the Pro could feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with variable refresh rate support. The vanilla version could get a 6.4-inch OLED display. The panels could have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Past leaks have suggested that both models will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Pro version will take advantage of a telephoto sensor as well that will come with 4x optical zoom support. Both devices are expected to get 30W wired fast charging and up to 23W wireless charging support.

In terms of pricing, Pixel 6 is tipped to come with a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs 56,200), while the Pixel 6 Pro, could cost EUR 899 (around Rs 77,900).