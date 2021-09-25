Google Pixel 6 duo launch in inching closer and while tech giant recently began advertising about the flagship series, reports have now revealed the much-awaited details. Folks at XDA managed to dig the Pixel 6 series camera features, and if we are to believe the information, Google’s Pixel flagship lineup will yet again manage to take the crown this year. Here’s are the advanced camera features on the Pixel 6 series revealed online. Also Read - 5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro camera features revealed

XDA Developers managed to unearth Pixel 6 duo camera features via a leaked internal build of the Google Camera app and from an anonymous source. As per the report, here’s what the Pixel 6 series might pack-in- Also Read - Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series

Wide-angle front camera- As per the code points, the Pro version is tipped to have an ultra-wide-angle camera. As per XDA, their source “confirms that the selfie camera on the Pixel 6 Pro offers two predefined zoom levels: 0.7X and 1.0X.” Also Read - Ahead of Pixel 6 launch, Google discontinues two of its popular Pixel phones

Video recording- As per the report, the primary camera will likely support 4K video @ 60fps with a maximum zoom level at 7X. While recording at either 4K or FHD @ 60fps enabled zoom up to 20X. The still shots will have similar support.

Baby mode- This mode is tipped to be an auto-capture feature that will recognize and capture babies’ moments while they play around.

“Nima aesthetic”- This is another new feature that is said to be enabled on the Pixel 6 series. The feature seems to be related to Google’s “Top Shot” feature when Motion Photo is enabled and appears to be accelerated by the TPU in the Google Tensor chip.

Motion Blur- As per the report, this new feature will allow adding “creative blur effects to your photos.”

Magic eraser- As per code, the Magic eraser feature may also be hardware-accelerated by the Tensor Chip’s TPU. The feature is speculated to allow easily removing objects or people from an image.

Face deblur- Face deblur has already been confirmed by Google. The Verge had previously explained how it works- with multiple snaps taken from the main sensor and combining them to a single HDR image. While the functionality is similar to what we have seen in previous Pixel devices, this time around the ultra-wide-angle camera on the new Pixel will quickly take sharper images, as per XDA. The TPU will then processes the details from both cameras to deblur a face that may have been captured in motion.

Other features revealed by XDA Developers include- manual white balance, portrait spotlight, scene lock, and Bluetooth microphone support. While these features are sure to bring some excitement for those camera enthusiasts and Pixel fans, reports suggest that all these features may or may not make it to the Pixel 6 series final hardware. Google Pixel flagship lineup is expected to debut on October 19.