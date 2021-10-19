comscore Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing: Check details
News

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing: Check details

Mobiles

As per the Amazon UK listing, the 128 GB variant of Google Pixel 6 Pro will be priced at GBP 849 (approx Rs 87,700) and the 256 GB storage is likely to be priced at GBP 949 (approx Rs 98,000).

Google Pixel 4a discount

Google is all set to launch the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro globally today at 10.30 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, UK pricing of the two upcoming smartphones has been leaked. According to the Amazon UK listing, both the smartphones will come in 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants. Also Read - Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep with approx 33 million installs

The listing reveals that the Google Pixel 6 Pro might come with a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It further suggests that the delivery of the smartphone is expected to kick off in November. Also Read - Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

Google Pixel 4a discount Also Read - Google Pixel 6 series new images leak ahead of launch: Check specs, price, more

Google Pixel 6 Pro leaked pricing

As per the Amazon UK listing, the 128 GB variant of Google Pixel 6 Pro will be priced at GBP 849 (approx Rs 87,700) and the 256 GB storage is likely to be priced at GBP 949 (approx Rs 98,000). In terms of colours, the 128 GB storage variant is likely to come in a Sunny (yellow) colour variant and the 256 GB storage variant is expected to be available in a Stormy Black colour option. Notably, the listing does not show any image of the smartphone, so the design and looks are still a mystery.

For the unversed, the Pixel 6 launch event will take place at 10.30 pm IST today. Google has given two options for its viewers to watch the debut of its flagship lineup. The phone launch event will stream live on the dedicated Pixel event. Notably, the new Pixel series will be the first from the company to feature a new design language, the in-house silicon, and likely show camera prowess like the previous iteration. Here’s how to catch the action of the Pixel 6 launch event online.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 19, 2021 8:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?
Features
Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?
Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

Facebook testing this new feature for Instagram: Check details

News

Facebook testing this new feature for Instagram: Check details

iPhone 12 mini at flat discount of Rs 17,801 on Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check the limited period deal

Deals

iPhone 12 mini at flat discount of Rs 17,801 on Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check the limited period deal

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best work from home plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best work from home plans under Rs 500

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Unleashed Event reveals new MacBook Pro models

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

Facebook testing this new feature for Instagram: Check details

iPhone 12 mini at flat discount of Rs 17,801 on Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check the limited period deal

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best work from home plans under Rs 500

Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?

From 3rd gen AirPods to MacBook Pros to macOS Monterey: Top 5 announcements from Apple event

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing
Telegram achieves one billion milestone on Google Play Store

Apps

Telegram achieves one billion milestone on Google Play Store
Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep

Gaming

Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep
Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000
Google Pixel 6 series new images leak ahead of launch: Check specs, price, more

News

Google Pixel 6 series new images leak ahead of launch: Check specs, price, more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आया Squid Game का रेड लाइट, ग्रीन लाइट गेमिंग मोड, जानें डिटेल

Google TV के लिए अपने Android फोन को ऐसे बनाएं रिमोट, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) में क्या है नया, MacBook Pro M1 से कितना है अलग?

फ्री फायर के इस धांसू गन स्किन को पाने का एक शानदार मौका, जल्दी करें!

फ्री फायर मैक्स में ऐसे पाएं मुफ्त इमोट, फिर धांसू हो जाएगी आपकी गेमिंग स्किल्स

Latest Videos

Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched

News

Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched
iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide

News

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price
iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

News

Apple Unleashed Event reveals new MacBook Pro models
News
Apple Unleashed Event reveals new MacBook Pro models
Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing
Facebook testing this new feature for Instagram: Check details

News

Facebook testing this new feature for Instagram: Check details
iPhone 12 mini at flat discount of Rs 17,801 on Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check the limited period deal

Deals

iPhone 12 mini at flat discount of Rs 17,801 on Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check the limited period deal
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best work from home plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best work from home plans under Rs 500

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers