Google is all set to launch the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro globally today at 10.30 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, UK pricing of the two upcoming smartphones has been leaked. According to the Amazon UK listing, both the smartphones will come in 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

The listing reveals that the Google Pixel 6 Pro might come with a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It further suggests that the delivery of the smartphone is expected to kick off in November.



Google Pixel 6 Pro leaked pricing

As per the Amazon UK listing, the 128 GB variant of Google Pixel 6 Pro will be priced at GBP 849 (approx Rs 87,700) and the 256 GB storage is likely to be priced at GBP 949 (approx Rs 98,000). In terms of colours, the 128 GB storage variant is likely to come in a Sunny (yellow) colour variant and the 256 GB storage variant is expected to be available in a Stormy Black colour option. Notably, the listing does not show any image of the smartphone, so the design and looks are still a mystery.

For the unversed, the Pixel 6 launch event will take place at 10.30 pm IST today. Google has given two options for its viewers to watch the debut of its flagship lineup. The phone launch event will stream live on the dedicated Pixel event. Notably, the new Pixel series will be the first from the company to feature a new design language, the in-house silicon, and likely show camera prowess like the previous iteration. Here’s how to catch the action of the Pixel 6 launch event online.