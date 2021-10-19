Google has finally launched its much-awaited Pixel 6 series that includes Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a launch event today. The highlights of the two smartphones include the company’s in-house Tensor chipset, Android 12, 5G connectivity and support for fast charging. It is not confirmed if the two handsets will make their way to India or not. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing: Check details

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro pricing, availability

The base storage variant of Google Pixel 6, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, is priced at $599 (approx Rs 45,000) whereas the 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Pixel 6 Pro will cost you $899 (approx Rs 67,500). They are now available for pre-order in the US.

As for colors, Pixel 6 Pro will be available in White, Black, and Light Gold colour options. Pixel 6 will come in black, red, and blue colour variants.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, whereas Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The two handsets are powered by the company’s Tensor chip that is expected to improve the AI functionalities, speech recognition and security of the devices.

We’ve made the phone part of a smartphone smarter.#Pixel6 has helpful calling features like Wait Times, Direct My Call and Hold for Me* to make phone calls a little more helpful. #Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/SXvgnTzMQ0 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The smartphones will have an AOD display and will run on Android 12. Google has also unveiled Titan M2 to enhance the security on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google has also promised 5 years of security updates.

In terms of camera, both the smartphones come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition to these, Pixel 6 Pro also features a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. Notably, this is the first time that a Pixel smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. According to Google, the camera comes with a new Magic Eraser feature that will allow users to remove unwanted in any image.

Additionally, Google has also announced that it has collaborated with Snapchat to bring a new Snap filter for the Google Pixel 6 series. The “Quick Tap to Snap camera” feature will let the Snapchat users send Snaps quickly with the Pixel 6 models.