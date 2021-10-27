Google Pixel 6 series is powered by the in-house Tensor chipset and the latest report on the line reveals that the Google-designed silicon beats the premium mobile platforms in the market. As per GPU benchmark tests conducted on popular benchmark app 3D Mark, Tensor SoC managed to beat the flagship chipsets- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung Exynos 2100, and HiSilicon Kirin 9000. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Google Pixel 6 series, OnePlus 9RT 5G, Realme GT Neo 2, more

While early reviewers highlighted on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 'excellent performance,' a Reddit user by the name Greg (u/grt3) revealed the 3D Benchmark test results of the new Tensor chip that clocked better scores than the other premium chipsets.

The Reddit user noted that he received the Google Pixel 6 early and asked users on the social media platform if they wished to know anything on the device, following which he ran the benchmark tests on a user's request.

Greg ran 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress test to check the brand new Tensor chipset’s GPU capabilities. As revealed by the user, the Pixel 6 scored 6666 delivering 39 frames per second in the Wild Life test and 2028 at 12.8 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. Meanwhile, in the Wild Life Stress test that runs for up to 20 minutes, the Tensor-backed Pixel phone manages to get the best loop score of 2129 and a low loop score of 1193 at 56 per cent stability.

Besides him, tipster Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) also shared benchmark scores of the branded processors. The tipster took to Twitter to share an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, showing the Wild Life Extreme scores. As per the images, the Galaxy smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset could be seen having an overall score of 1,494 points at 8.90 frames per second. On the other hand, the Exynos 2100 chipset version earned 1,793 points at 10.70 frames per second. While the Huawei smartphone with the Kirin 9000 chipset scored 2,004 points with 12 frames per second. As per the result, Google’s Tensor chip tops the chart in terms of graphical performance, however, one shouldn’t fall for the benchmark scores as it may vary with real-world performance.

Google Tensor Soc GPU performance is the best of any Android soc so far.

Now only question left is efficiency and sustained performance.

While many reviewers are yet to put their extensive report on Pixel 6 series performance, we advise readers to take these scores with a grain of salt at the moment. The new Pixel 6 series, no doubt, come with tons of fresh aspects and Google says that the new silicon will offer an 80 percent boost in performance as compared to the previous iteration.