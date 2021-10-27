comscore Google's custom silicon beats premium mobile platforms in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
News

Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?

Mobiles

Google Tensor chipset on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro is said to beat Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, and Huawei Kirin 9000 SoC in 3D Mark GPU benchmark test.

Pixel-6-b

Google Pixel 6 series is powered by the in-house Tensor chipset and the latest report on the line reveals that the Google-designed silicon beats the premium mobile platforms in the market. As per GPU benchmark tests conducted on popular benchmark app 3D Mark, Tensor SoC managed to beat the flagship chipsets- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung Exynos 2100, and HiSilicon Kirin 9000. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Google Pixel 6 series, OnePlus 9RT 5G, Realme GT Neo 2, more

While early reviewers highlighted on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ‘excellent performance,’ a Reddit user by the name Greg (u/grt3) revealed the 3D Benchmark test results of the new Tensor chip that clocked better scores than the other premium chipsets. Also Read - Android 12 rolling out for Pixels: How to download, check if your Android phone is compatible

The Reddit user noted that he received the Google Pixel 6 early and asked users on the social media platform if they wished to know anything on the device, following which he ran the benchmark tests on a user’s request. Also Read - Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which is better between Google and Apple?

Greg ran 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress test to check the brand new Tensor chipset’s GPU capabilities. As revealed by the user, the Pixel 6 scored 6666 delivering 39 frames per second in the Wild Life test and 2028 at 12.8 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. Meanwhile, in the Wild Life Stress test that runs for up to 20 minutes, the Tensor-backed Pixel phone manages to get the best loop score of 2129 and a low loop score of 1193 at 56 per cent stability.

Besides him, tipster Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) also shared benchmark scores of the branded processors. The tipster took to Twitter to share an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, showing the Wild Life Extreme scores. As per the images, the Galaxy smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset could be seen having an overall score of 1,494 points at 8.90 frames per second. On the other hand, the Exynos 2100 chipset version earned 1,793 points at 10.70 frames per second. While the Huawei smartphone with the Kirin 9000 chipset scored 2,004 points with 12 frames per second. As per the result, Google’s Tensor chip tops the chart in terms of graphical performance, however, one shouldn’t fall for the benchmark scores as it may vary with real-world performance.

While many reviewers are yet to put their extensive report on Pixel 6 series performance, we advise readers to take these scores with a grain of salt at the moment. The new Pixel 6 series, no doubt, come with tons of fresh aspects and Google says that the new silicon will offer an 80 percent boost in performance as compared to the previous iteration.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 27, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
Mobiles
Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
How to restore deleted WhatsApp messages: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to restore deleted WhatsApp messages: Follow these simple steps

Diwali 2021 gift ideas: Top tech gift ideas for friends, family this festive season

Photo Gallery

Diwali 2021 gift ideas: Top tech gift ideas for friends, family this festive season

Top gadgets to gift friends and family this Diwali: Amazon Echo Show 10, Mi Smart Band 6 and more

Photo Gallery

Top gadgets to gift friends and family this Diwali: Amazon Echo Show 10, Mi Smart Band 6 and more

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

News

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

WhatsApp iOS to Android chat history migration now available on Pixel, Android 12 devices

Apps

WhatsApp iOS to Android chat history migration now available on Pixel, Android 12 devices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

WhatsApp iOS to Android chat history migration now available on Pixel, Android 12 devices

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more

All UPI money transfers on the PhonePe app will be free of cost for all

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?

Mobiles

Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which is better between Google and Apple?

Features

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which is better between Google and Apple?
Android 12 rolling out for Pixels: How to download, check if your Android phone is compatible

News

Android 12 rolling out for Pixels: How to download, check if your Android phone is compatible
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launches with Tensor chip, Android 12 starting at $599

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launches with Tensor chip, Android 12 starting at $599
Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 Pro pricing, specs leaked via Amazon UK listing

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने VideoMixer Editor 3D Pro समेत बैन किए ये 150 ऐप, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Free Fire Diamonds खरीदने का आधिकारिक तरीका, जो दिलाएगा फ्री रिवॉर्ड्स

Range Rover फुल इलेक्ट्रिक होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या फीचर दे सकती है कंपनी

Free Fire Max के इन 5 धांसू इमोट को किया जाता है खूब पसंद, जानें इन्हें पाने का तरीका

Free Fire Pet और गन स्किन मिलेंगे फ्री, ऐसे पा सकते हैं आप

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs
Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features
JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
Mobiles
Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

News

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far
WhatsApp iOS to Android chat history migration now available on Pixel, Android 12 devices

Apps

WhatsApp iOS to Android chat history migration now available on Pixel, Android 12 devices
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more
All UPI money transfers on the PhonePe app will be free of cost for all

News

All UPI money transfers on the PhonePe app will be free of cost for all

new arrivals in india

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Nokia C30
Nokia C30

12,499

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

17,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

31,999

Samsung Galaxy M52
Samsung Galaxy M52

29,999

Oppo F19S
Oppo F19S

19,990

IQOO Z5
IQOO Z5

29,990

Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A

11,499

Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i

7,499

Oppo A16
Oppo A16

16,990

Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11S

13,999

Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 11

11,999

Realme C25Y
Realme C25Y

11,999

Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus

6,999

Nokia G10
Nokia G10

13,999

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro
Apple IPhone 13 Pro

1,19,900

Apple IPhone 13 Mini
Apple IPhone 13 Mini

69,900

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers