Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

comscore Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: See how the Google and Apple flagship perform against each other
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: See how the Google and Apple flagship perform against each other
News

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: See how the Google and Apple flagship perform against each other

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Here's a look at how the new Pixel 6 Pro compares to the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of performance.

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max PhoneBuff

Google recently launched its Pixel 6 series smartphones, which has quickly become the talk of the town. Apart from being a good competitor in all aspects, these are also the first smartphones to be powered by the company’s first in-house Tensor chip. This makes it a good competitor to the latest iPhones, which are powered by the custom A15 Bionic chip. Also Read - Want to get your photo removed from Google images? Step-by-step guide to do so

YouTube channel PhoneBuff to check out how the new Tensor chip performs side-by-side to the A15 Bionic chip, pit the new Pixel 6 Pro against the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a video. The Pixel 6 Pro did manage to put up an impressive fight, but in the end, it ended up losing with a slight margin. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of us, watch as he forgets to unmute himself during a video call

Also Read - Google announces Android 12L: What is it, how to get Developer Preview, top features

While these tests are not fully representative of real-world use, they still manage to provide us with a picture than the typical benchmark. PhoneBuff, utilised a robotic arm to fairly open and close 12 apps and 4 games, while a timer was being controlled manually.

In the video’s first lap, the Pixel 6 Pro is seen taking lead in opening apps like Facebook, Microsoft Word and the camera app. During the video editing test, the Pixel stumbles giving the lead to the iPhone, which managed to quickly export the video. The Pixel manages to get over the stumble and gain back the time lost, and ends just a couple of seconds behind the iPhone in the first lap.

The next lap involved going through the same list in reverse, while ensuring all the apps remain in the memory. The Pixel 6 Pro in this lap managed to finish the test in around 5 seconds later than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the Pixel might have lost the fight by a slim margin, most people won’t be able to perceive the difference. Taking a look at this, we need to commend Google for its first attempt at making a mass market smartphone chip, which many expected to fall behind competitors in terms of raw performance.

For perspective, the Galaxy S21 Ultra powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, fell over 10 seconds behind the iPhone during the final test. It even lagged behind further on its first lap. This is astonishing as the Snapdragon 888 chip scores comparatively much higher in benchmarks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade or not?

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade or not?

Free Fire working codes today: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, skins, mask for free

Gaming

Free Fire working codes today: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, skins, mask for free

Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

Mobiles

Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

Gaming

Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

Mobiles

Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out
How to get your image taken down from the Google Search results

How To

How to get your image taken down from the Google Search results
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of us, watch as he forgets to unmute himself during a video call

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of us, watch as he forgets to unmute himself during a video call
Google announces Android 12L: What is it, how to get Developer Preview, top features

News

Google announces Android 12L: What is it, how to get Developer Preview, top features
Qualcomm launches four new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm launches four new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets: Details here

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 में भिड़ेंगी देश की टॉप फीमेल गेमर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Vivo Diwali offer: वीवो के धांसू स्मार्टफोन को 101 रुपये में ले आएं घर, मिल रहा बंपर ऑफर

POCO M4 Pro इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, 8GB RAM के साथ मिलेगी 33W चार्जिंग

Google की नई सर्विस, पैरेंट्स को मिल रहा 18 साल से कम उम्र वाले बच्चों की फोटो डिलीट करने का ऑप्शन

BGMI x Dune क्रॉसओवर में मिलेंगे मूवी थीम वाले कॉस्मेटिक आइटम, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps
Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe

News

Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021
Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

Mobiles

Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out
Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

Gaming

Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers