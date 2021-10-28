Does the Google Pixel 6 Pro manage to beat the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Find out

Google recently launched its Pixel 6 series smartphones, which has quickly become the talk of the town. Apart from being a good competitor in all aspects, these are also the first smartphones to be powered by the company’s first in-house Tensor chip. This makes it a good competitor to the latest iPhones, which are powered by the custom A15 Bionic chip. Also Read - Want to get your photo removed from Google images? Step-by-step guide to do so

YouTube channel PhoneBuff to check out how the new Tensor chip performs side-by-side to the A15 Bionic chip, pit the new Pixel 6 Pro against the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a video. The Pixel 6 Pro did manage to put up an impressive fight, but in the end, it ended up losing with a slight margin.



While these tests are not fully representative of real-world use, they still manage to provide us with a picture than the typical benchmark. PhoneBuff, utilised a robotic arm to fairly open and close 12 apps and 4 games, while a timer was being controlled manually.

In the video’s first lap, the Pixel 6 Pro is seen taking lead in opening apps like Facebook, Microsoft Word and the camera app. During the video editing test, the Pixel stumbles giving the lead to the iPhone, which managed to quickly export the video. The Pixel manages to get over the stumble and gain back the time lost, and ends just a couple of seconds behind the iPhone in the first lap.

The next lap involved going through the same list in reverse, while ensuring all the apps remain in the memory. The Pixel 6 Pro in this lap managed to finish the test in around 5 seconds later than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the Pixel might have lost the fight by a slim margin, most people won’t be able to perceive the difference. Taking a look at this, we need to commend Google for its first attempt at making a mass market smartphone chip, which many expected to fall behind competitors in terms of raw performance.

For perspective, the Galaxy S21 Ultra powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, fell over 10 seconds behind the iPhone during the final test. It even lagged behind further on its first lap. This is astonishing as the Snapdragon 888 chip scores comparatively much higher in benchmarks.