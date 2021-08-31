Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series

Google has already announced to launch the Pixel 6 series soon. Under the series, the tech giant has confirmed to bring two new smartphones including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 series. While the company hasn’t revealed the official launch date yet, a new leak suggests that the upcoming Pixel phones will go official a before Apple launches the iPhone 13 series. Also Read - Ahead of Pixel 6 launch, Google discontinues two of its popular Pixel phones

A new leak coming all the way from the China via the microblogging site Weibo suggests that the Pixel 6 series will go official on September 13. Leaks and rumours circulating on the internet suggests that the next generation iPhone models will go official on September 14. However, neither Google nor Apple confirmed the launch date of Pixel 6 series and iPhone 13 series, respectively. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

Pixel 6 series launching soon

Ahead of the Pixel 6 series launch, Google discontinues two of its popular phones including the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. While the Pixel 4a is available for purchase in India, the Pixel 5 was never released for consumers in the country. In fact, the same is said about the upcoming Pixel 6 series of smartphones. In simple words, if you are waiting for the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro to launch in India, well, you could get disappointed. Also Read - 5 most-exciting flagship phones launching in 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Mi Mix 4

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 4a successor dubbed the Pixel 5a, which is currently available only in in Japan and the United States. The decision to not release the Pixel 5a in India came as a surprise for Indian consumers since the predecessor was very well received in the market.

Ahead of the official launch, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 series of smartphones will be powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Pixels will not ship with charger in the box.