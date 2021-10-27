Google is planning to bring some features of the newly launched Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to its older Google Pixel models. As per a report by Android Authority, these new features include astrophotography mode, Cinematic Pan option, and Call Screening, and so on. Although, the older smartphones will still lack a few features due to the absence of Google’s Tensor chipset. These features include Live Translate, Motion Mode and more. Also Read - Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?

With all Pixel smartphones, Google aims to bring as many features as possible to older Pixel models but it might take some time. The report further reveals that there need to be some technical investments. As per the Google spokesperson, “Some technologies will require additional technical investments, such as Live Translate, as our on-device language models are engineered to run on Pixel 6’s proprietary Tensor chip on TPU (which older Pixel models don’t have).” Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Google knows that it will need to work to find ways to port features of the latest Pixel 6 series to older Pixel models. There is no official date for the roll out yet.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, whereas Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The two handsets are powered by the company’s Tensor chip that is expected to improve the AI functionalities, speech recognition and security of the devices.

The smartphones will have an AOD display and will run on Android 12. Google has also unveiled Titan M2 to enhance the security on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google has also promised 5 years of security updates.

In terms of camera, both the smartphones come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition to these, Pixel 6 Pro also features a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. Notably, this is the first time that a Pixel smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. According to Google, the camera comes with a new Magic Eraser feature that will allow users to remove unwanted in any image.

Additionally, Google has also announced that it has collaborated with Snapchat to bring a new Snap filter for the Google Pixel 6 series. The “Quick Tap to Snap camera” feature will let the Snapchat users send Snaps quickly with the Pixel 6 models.