Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date, but Indians don’t get too excited

Google has finally announced the launch date for its Pixel 6 series. The company has been teasing its upcoming flagship smartphones for some time now and has even revealed the design and the key specifications of the devices. Now, it is ready to reveal the full details of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19 via an online event.

Pixel Fall Launch event

During the Pixel Fall Launch event, Google will reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Pixel 6 series. Apart from that, the company will showcase its camera improvements in terms of photography and videography. The company will also reveal details of its first custom chip along with RAM and storage details.

As of now, we know that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the company's own Tensor chip, along with a triple camera module on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The company is yet to reveal the core configuration and the AI/ML capabilities of its new Tensor chip.

Select markets including the US will get the Pixel 6 variant with the presence of mmWave 5G antennas, whereas, rest of the markets will only get sub-6GHz models, according to various reports. We do not expect the device to launch in the Indian market, as Google stopped launching its flagship devices in the country back in 2019 with the Pixel 4.

The company is also expected to launch a few other products at the Pixel Fall Launch event, which could include custom cases, a new wireless Pixel Stand charger and more. If you were hoping to get to see the new Nest, you could be a bit disappointed, as we expect the company to announce next-gen Nest devices during its Made by Google fall hardware event.

When is the Pixel Fall Launch event? How to watch livestream?

The Pixel Fall Launch event starts at 10 AM PT, which converts to 10:30 PM IST. The event is scheduled to run for an hour according to the Calender invite shared by the company on its WithGoogle website. The company will livestream the event on the WithGoogle microsite.