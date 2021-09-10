comscore Google Pixel 6 series design teased on Instagram, launch likely next month
News

Google Pixel 6 series design teased, launch likely next month

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro design, display teased in an Instagram post with Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" album art, YouTube video

Google pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 series launch seems just around the corner as Google itself took to the stage to tease its upcoming flagship series. The tech giant teased the upcoming Pixel flagship series via a post on Instagram and a promo video on YouTube. Also Read - Best free Android games to download this month: From RPGs to mind-bending puzzles

The Instagram post shows off a bunch of Pixel devices and 12 different wallpapers possibly hinting at Android 12 as well. Meanwhile, the YouTube video gave a close glimpse of the devices’ design details. Also Read - Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reporting early death of their handsets, no solution found yet

Google Pixel 6 series teased on Instagram, YouTube video

As mentioned, the new Pixel 6 series Instagram post from Made By Google (@madebygoogle) revealed the phones with Android 12’s Material You design. The post tags along with a caption that reads “Certified Pixel Lovers”- a play on Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy”. Interestingly, the teaser shows the date Tuesday 19 which falls in October. This corroborates the previous report that hinted October release of the next-gen Pixel lineup. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now "sounds" fun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Made by Google (@madebygoogle)

Meanwhile, a video of the Pixel 6 smartphone showed non-rendered images for the first time. The teaser video confirmed the Pixel 6 to get Green and Orange shade, while the higher variant Pixel 6 Pro will have Gold and White colour options.

Besides the colour coats, one can see the unique placement of cameras at the back horizontally. Thin bezels could be seen surrounding the perimeters with a thick bezel at the bottom. A punch-hole cutout rests at the centre to accommodate the front camera.

As for the specs, the Pixel 6 series is expected to be the first to equip the Tensor chipset, a custom chip designed by Google in collab with Samsung. The smaller variant could get a 6.4″ FullHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro version is tipped to get a 6.7′ QHD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Pixel 6 Pro is widely speculated to get a new camera setup with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. While Google hasn’t shared any official detail on the release date yet, going by the teaser it is safe to assume that the new Pixel series will likely debut next month.

  Published Date: September 10, 2021 7:24 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 10, 2021 7:27 PM IST

